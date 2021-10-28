Report: Real Madrid joins the European clubs expressing interest in River Plate starlet

River Plate’s Julián Álvarez is one of the hottest prospects in South American football. The Argentine forward has 11 goals in 14 games for the Buenos Aires side, and clubs around Europe are taking notice.

Álvarez has attracted the attention of AC Milan and Aston Villa, but those teams could be fearful of a new club reportedly joining the race for the 21-year-old.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Real Madrid is among the European clubs eyeing the Argentine forward. Although Los Blancos have Karim Benzema and are pursuing Kylian Mbappé, the 22-year-old can’t score all the goals should they land him.

Benzema is 33-years-old, and although he’s playing at a high level, age will be a factor, and Real Madrid could add some youth into the forward group, and Álvarez could inject that into the Spanish side.

Álvarez is under contract until December 2022, and River Plate hopes to extend his contract. Still, with interest from European clubs like Real Madrid, the temptation to bolt for Europe increases.