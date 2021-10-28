Video: Luis Suarez appears to blame the pitch after blazing penalty over the bar for Granada against Getafe in awful La Liga moment

Luis Suarez of Granada experienced a moment to forget after producing one of the worst penalties you may ever see in his side’s La Liga clash against Getafe this evening.

Granada were awarded a spot-kick after a VAR review deemed that Mauro Arambarri handled the ball as he flung himself to block a cross coming into the box from the right-wing.

Suarez, a Colombian striker with two league goals to his name this season, stepped up and sent the ball soaring over the crossbar and well into the second level of the stand with an atrocious penalty.

If the strike wasn’t bad enough, Suarez then looked back and pointed down to the spot, seemingly blaming the condition of that area of the pitch for his woes.

“One of the worst penalties you will ever see taken!” ?? Pretty sure that one is still rising ? A shocking penalty miss from Granada’s Luis Suarez ? pic.twitter.com/Mkjxs1HzpO — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 28, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

Suarez remained on the pitch for the rest of the match, fortunately his shocking error didn’t cost Granada – but only thanks to a last-gasp equaliser from Jorge Molina in the 97th minute.