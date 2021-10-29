As the 2021/22 season progresses, Man City star, Raheem Sterling, is still only being given cursory minutes at best by Pep Guardiola.

At just 26 years of age, Sterling needs to be playing regularly week-in and week-out, so it appears that a move elsewhere is somewhat inevitable.

According to football.london, both Barcelona and Arsenal would be interested in acquiring the England international’s services.

The reported interest from the Catalans doesn’t really make too much sense on a sporting level, however.

Whilst he is the diminutive type of striker that Barca generally prefer, he offers nothing of value to them.

If Ousmane Dembele refuses to sign a new deal at the Camp Nou, there is space for a wide man, but Dembele is twice the player that Sterling is.

For example, the Frenchman can play with both feet and has pace to burn, neither of which Sterling offers.

Furthermore, when Sterling beats his marker, which isn’t often these days, he invariably makes the wrong decision and rarely passes to team-mates in a better position.

It’s unclear how he would adapt to life in a new country and new league, so for any number of reasons, a switch to north London is likely to be better for all parties.