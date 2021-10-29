No sooner has Ronald Koeman been relieved of his duties than one of the players he believed would turn things around at Barcelona has been given the all clear to return.

Ousmane Dembele’s absence has been as keenly felt as any other by the Catalans, and his return for the league fixture against Alaves, per Mundo Deportivo, will give Barca a real boost.

They certainly need it after a pathetic performance in midweek away at Rayo Vallecano.

Another former Barca old boy, Sergi Barjuan, has taken the helm temporarily, but Xavi Hernandez is expected to take over at the earliest opportunity according to The Guardian.

As long as the French World Cup winner doesn’t injure himself again in the intervening period, not only will Barca’s starting line-up change, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the formation and way of playing approach something Barca fans are used to.

After putting up with the Dutchman’s awful style and having to deal with his stubbornness in not playing certain players, it could be the breath of fresh air that the team needs to recapture its essence.

From Dembele’s own perspective, he has to hit the ground running ahead of expected contract talks.

Any hint of insouciance from the player, which marked his early period at the Camp Nou, won’t be tolerated.