It’s safe to say that Eden Hazard’s time at Real Madrid has been an unmitigated disaster.

Signed from Chelsea in a blaze of publicity, Los Blancos’ supposed new ‘Galactico’ signing has been anything but.

Injuries have been ruinous for the Belgian’s career in Spain, and to that end it’s no wonder that he is being hawked around clubs in Europe according to ESPN.

It’s entirely possible that Hazard could leave the club in January as even though he’s now fit to play, he is being overlooked by Carlo Ancelotti.

At 30 years of age, he needs to be playing regularly, injuries permitting, so a move might suit all parties.

Both Chelsea and Newcastle are being linked with moves for the player, though the Premier League pair would do well to steer clear.

If the Magpies are looking for a ‘statement’ signing, then Hazard really isn’t that man. Great player yes, but not the sort of signing that is necessarily going to put in a shift at the coal face, which is exactly the type of player Newcastle should be hunting down at this juncture.

Chelsea are a remarkably efficient machine without welcoming back one of the best-ever players.

Why sully reputations further because he’s clearly not a patch on the player who left them for the Spanish capital.