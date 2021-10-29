Chelsea star lauds rival midfielder during modest response to Ballon d’Or nomination

Chelsea midfielder and Ballon d’Or nominee Jorginho has broken his silence on which player he will vote for to win the prestigious award.

Following a summer that saw the midfielder lift the Champions League with Chelsea and then the European Championship with Italy, Jorginho has found himself included on the 30-man shortlist to be crowned the best player in the world.

Although being up against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah, Erling Haaland and Paris-Saint Germain trio Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Joringho is an outsider to lift the award on 29 November 2021.

Speaking about the award recently to ESPN Brazil (as quoted by Sports Witness), the Italian midfielder said: “If I don’t vote for me, who will vote? I want to have at least one vote! Just kidding!

“I believe I’d vote for Kevin de Bruyne for everything he’s been doing and for the beautiful football he’s been showing in recent years.

“For those who like football, it’s great to see him play because he understands football, he is a player with above-average intelligence.”

Should De Bruyne come away with the award at the end of next month, many wouldn’t argue with the result.

Having been at the top of his game for several seasons now, the Belgian playmaker will undoubtedly go down as one of the Premier League’s most talented midfielders.

Manchester City’s can probably expect to see the Belgium international spend many more years at the Etihad too.

Having recently agreed to extend his contract until 2025, it is entirely possible that the experienced midfielder see out his days in Manchester.

Since joining the Citizens back in 2015 following a whopping £68.4m move from German side Wolfsburg, De Bruyne has gone on to feature in 273 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 178 goals, along the way.