Chelsea consider £38m January striker signing, Timo Werner could leave

Chelsea could reportedly replace Timo Werner with Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata.

Werner joined Chelsea on the back of a hugely prolific campaign with RB Leipzig. The German international had all the credentials to end the striker curse at Stamford Bridge, but clearly didn’t bring his shooting boots with him to England.

As a result, Chelsea were forced to look to the transfer market once again over the summer in order to address the weakness, re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. Still, even he has been struggling to find the back of the net.

There is now some suggestion that Chelsea could recruit a striker in the January transfer window in hope of providing some healthy competition for Lukaku, which could prove to be the final nail in Werner’s coffin.

According to Todo Fichajes, Chelsea are considering allowing Werner to leave this winter and replacing him with Atalanta goal-machine Duvan Zapata. The Blues are understood to be preparing a £38m bid for the forward.

Werner actually managed to work his way into the Chelsea starting XI prior to his recent hamstring injury, so claims that the club are open to the idea of cashing-in on him in two months time ought to be taken with a pinch of salt.

That said, Zapata would be a worthy replacement if Chelsea were to pull the plug on Werner. There’d be no guarantees that even he would be able to improve their fortunes in front of goal, but you can’t fault them for trying…