So Jose Mourinho was right all along about Dele Alli it seems.

The attacking midfielder has long since been the swashbuckling international of old and has looked a shadow of his former self for a while now.

The inquest into just why his love of the game appears to have faded is ongoing, though perhaps his love of the lifestyle away from the pitch has something to do with it.

Having a sex tape released clearly wasn’t his best move, and the fall out from that escapade was extensive. Who’s to know how much the ridicule really affected him.

He’s certainly never been the same player since, and according to The Athletic, Spurs are now prepared to cut their losses on the player.

Clearly, a move will benefit all parties because the north Londoners are gaining nothing from leaving Alli on the bench or, as happened recently, having him not make the squad at all.

His value arguably will have plummeted, but if he finds the right place to work, similar to Jesse Lingard’s loan move to West Ham, we could yet see the best of him.