Exclusive: Eric Bailly against leaving Man United in January

Eric Bailly is one Manchester United player who has struggled to convince manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he should be a first-team regular.

Despite being relatively injury-free in the last 18-months, Bailly, 27, has featured in just one EFL Cup match, so far this season.

Continually overlooked by Solskjaer even though club captain Harry Maguire has been unfit following a recent injury, Bailly’s future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

However, despite the Ivorian’s current lack of game-time, although heavily linked with a January move (Northern Echo), CaughtOffside understands that the 27-year-old is not keen to depart the Red Devils in the next transfer window.

Bailly, who has grown to become a fan-favourite since his move from Villarreal in 2016, is prepared to see how the remainder of this season plays out.

The player is aware of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s precarious position as the Red Devils’ manager and should the Norweigan be relieved of his duties in the near future, it is expected that changes at Old Trafford could offer Bailly a new opportunity to impress.

With that being said though – should the Ivory Coast international continue to find himself frozen out, he would be open to moving on next summer but fears a move sooner could result in him regretting his decision further down the line.