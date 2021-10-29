Final decision made on Lucas Hernandez as Bayern Munich star faced one year in prison

We’ve seen worrying situations where so-called “Prison FC” has been given a lot of new players in recent months, but it appears that Lucas Hernandez has avoided becoming the latest incarcerated player.

He was in trouble with the Spanish courts over an alleged breach of a restraining order during his time in Madrid. His then-girlfriend had ended up in hospital after an altercation between the pair, and a six-month order was imposed.

They broke it by traveling to the US for their honeymoon just four months later, so he was then required to serve a prison sentence as a result.

That ruling was appealed by the player, and a report from Goal has confirmed that he’s no longer required to serve a prison sentence.

He has been fined and will go to jail if any further offences are committed over the next four years, but this will be a relief to the player and it means he’s available to play for Bayern again as a result.