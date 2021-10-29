New name in the running to become manager of cash-rich Newcastle United

Italian football legend Gennaro Gattuso is reportedly in the running to become the new manager of Newcastle United.

Newly cash-rich Newcastle are on the hunt for a new manager, having made the decision to fire Steve Bruce after their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Many a manager has been linked with the vacant position, with nobody yet having been appointed. There’s now a new man in the running, or so has been claimed.

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Gennaro Gattuso, best known for his commanding midfield performances for AC Milan, is now an option for the Magpies.

Gattuso is believed to have joined Paulo Fonseca and Lucien Favre on Newcastle’s managerial shortlist, with the financial decision set to be made in due course.

MORE: Newcastle could land experienced Premier League manager for just £2m

The 43-year-old has had a more-than respectable managerial career to date.

He failed to get former employers AC Milan back into the Champions League by a single point during his very first (and only) full season in charge of the Rossoneri.

Gattuso then missed out on Champions League qualification AGAIN by just a single point while in the dugout at Napoli. He’s been a nearly man thus far, but could he go all the way with Newcastle?

We will have to wait and see if he gets the opportunity to do so.