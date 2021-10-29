Once West Ham made the move from Upton Park to the London Stadium in 2016, it was always intended to take the east Londoners to the next level.

The first few years in their new Stratford home were nothing short of a disaster, but David Moyes’ second spell at the club as manager is finally bearing fruit, and the Hammers look a decent early bet for a Champions League placing if their current form continues.

Owners David Gold and David Sullivan have kept the club on an even keel but have fallen short when it comes to progression off the field, and the club would likely benefit from a new custodian.

To that end, Sky Sports’ report that Sparta Prague owner, Daniel Kretinksy, is in advanced talks to buy 27 percent of the club with a view to a potential full takeover, couldn’t have been more timely.

Former Hammers manager, Sam Allardyce, told talkSPORT, cited by The Sun, back in 2020 that the current owners love the club.

If they truly do have its best interests at heart, then now is the right time for them to sell up.

Kretinsky’s wealth far exceeds theirs, and with other business interests such as Royal Mail and Sainsbury’s as part of his portfolio, there’s a real opportunity for the club to finally be considered amongst the Premier League’s big boys.