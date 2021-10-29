“I love it” Some Barcelona fans notice one frustrated star appears to be delighted with Koeman’s sacking

For years Barcelona have loved developing technical midfielders who can control a game and keep the ball moving all day long, so it’s interesting that Riqui Puig just hasn’t been given a proper chance to prove himself.

He turned 22 in August so he’s passed the point where he could be seen as a prospect – he simply needed to play games, but that was never going to happen under Ronald Koeman.

The Dutch manager has now gone, and it’s been noticed that Puig has a bigger smile than most around the club just now:

