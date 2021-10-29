“I love it” Some Barcelona fans notice one frustrated star appears to be delighted with Koeman’s sacking

For years Barcelona have loved developing technical midfielders who can control a game and keep the ball moving all day long, so it’s interesting that Riqui Puig just hasn’t been given a proper chance to prove himself.
He turned 22 in August so he’s passed the point where he could be seen as a prospect – he simply needed to play games, but that was never going to happen under Ronald Koeman.
The Dutch manager has now gone, and it’s been noticed that Puig has a bigger smile than most around the club just now:
Riqui Puig is not hiding his excitement and he didn't send Koeman and fake Farewell message.
I love it ? pic.twitter.com/XvRjNbLLyG
— KOMBO™ ????? (@ultimate_kombo) October 29, 2021
The way Riqui Puig is looking at Ronald Koeman tells everything! pic.twitter.com/xxoyxnAUKT
— ????? (@AwaaraHoon) October 27, 2021
Riqui Puig in training tomorrow hearing Koeman is sacked pic.twitter.com/GW5TgyCWLi
— Messi Addict (@istanwizkid) October 27, 2021
I can understand the smile of Riqui Puig but why the hell Luuk De Jong is smiling.????? pic.twitter.com/vSD1SHal7e
— Adib Ahmed (@adibahmedjr10) October 29, 2021