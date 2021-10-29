“I will give it a good shot and fight back” Defiant Solskjaer determined to dodge Man United axe

Despite appearing to be on the brink of being relieved of his duties, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains determined to prove his critics wrong.

The Red Devils are currently preparing to face off against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

However, if this weekend’s match wasn’t big enough – United, who will come into it off the back of a crushing 5-0 defeat against rivals Liverpool, will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

Speaking in a scheduled press conference, when quizzed on whether or not he can replicate Sir Alex Ferguson’s earlier managerial days and survive in his role, the Norwegian said: “Yes on both accounts – if that’s short and sweet.

“Apart from that – joking apart. We had a commercial day and Sir Alex came to do some commercial stuff [earlier in the week] and I met him and spoke to him just for a brief moment because he was in there with Cristiano [Ronaldo].

“You know, I’ve been through some very bad moments here – as a player and when I have been a coach and a manager as well.

“I have had to deal with setbacks – there have probably been two or three crises, at least, since I became the manager here.

“One thing I can always say is, I will give it a good shot and fight back.”

The Red Devils are set to face Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham Hotspur in a match that is being dubbed by some fans as ‘El Sackio’ – a stark reminder of just how precarious both manager’s positions currently are.

Although Santo appears to be further away than the exit door than Solskjaer is, both bosses will be well aware that this weekend’s clash has the potential to have huge implications in their careers.