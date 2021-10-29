Inter Milan forced to sell Christian Eriksen due to Serie A rules

It now seems like such a long time ago, but it was only this summer when we all feared that the worst had happened with Christian Eriksen as he collapsed when playing for Denmark at Euro 21.

Thankfully he was able to make a full recovery to seemingly live a normal life again, and he’s even reached the point where he’s planning to play football again.

Goal have reported on the latest with his situation, and unfortunately, he’s not going to be able to make an emotional return to the field for Inter Milan.

It’s suggested that the authorities in Italy have blocked him from playing again this season on medical grounds, but that doesn’t stop him from playing in other countries so Inter have now accepted they need to sell him to let him continue his career.

Inter’s accounts say that he’s valued at £15m but that may be hard to recoup given the seriousness of the injury, while it’s also thought that a return to Ajax could be possible so he would still get a chance to play in the Champions League and at a very high level.

You also have to think it will be safe for him to return as every possible precaution will be in place to make sure nothing happens to him again, and it will be some moment if he does finally make a comeback somewhere.