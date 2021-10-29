Often jovial and humorous in press conferences, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, is nevertheless direct and to the point when he needs to be.

The German clearly doesn’t suffer fools gladly, and woe betide anyone that gets on the wrong side of him.

This week, that would include The Athletic.

During his press conference for the weekend’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion, Klopp pulled up the outlet after they ran a story which he initially described as ‘fake news,’ and then suggested the article was an outright lie.