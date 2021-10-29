Liverpool identify two potential midfield transfer targets for the windows to come

Liverpool have reportedly identified two players that could strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s options in the middle of the park.

Liverpool have been one of the fastest starters in the Premier League this campaign. They were absolutely electric during their 5-0 demolition of Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

That is despite having had a very quiet summer transfer window, during which Ibrahima Konate was their sole acquisition. Gini Wijnaldum departed without a replacement having been recruited.

While Liverpool have not shown any signs that they are missing Wijnaldum this season to date, you’d still expect them to fill that void at some point in the upcoming transfer window(s).

MORE: Liverpool set deadline for Mo Salah contract agreement

As per a report published by Fichajes, the club already have a clear idea of who they could bring in to buff Klopp’s midfield options – Yves Bissouma (Brighton) and Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).

Bissouma would be far more straightforward to acquire, you’d assume, while Bissouma looks set to be a future star of the game. It could come down to the finances available to Klopp in the transfer market.

Nevertheless, both players would be shrewd replacements for Wijnaldum and their addition would ensure that Liverpool are well-positioned for the future in the midfield area.