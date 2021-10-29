Liverpool set deadline for Mo Salah contract agreement

Liverpool fans will be desperate for Egyptian megastar Mo Salah to commit his long-term future to the club and sign a new deal.

According to Football Insider, the fans aren’t the only ones hopeful of seeing Salah sign a new deal with the club’s hierarchy reportedly continuing to try and tie him down on improved terms.

Salah, 29, will see his deal with Liverpool expire in the summer of 2023 – however, considering how much of a high-profile star he has become, concerns will be mounting that some of Europe’s heavyweights may now be alerted to the evolving situation.

However, despite their eagerness to see their star man stay, the club’s owners, FSG, are understood to be reluctant for negotiation talks to drag on and would like a resolution before the new year.

Salah has been a revalation under Jurgen Klopp. Having re-joined the Premier League back in 2017 after making a £37m move from Italian Roma, the former Chelsea wide-attacker had a point to prove.

Having now cemented his place as one of the Premier League’s greatest ever attackers, Salah’s goalscoring heroics have had a huge hand in the Reds lifting four major trophies, including the 2019-20 Premier League.

Widely regarded as one of, if not, the, best player currently in the sport, seeing Salah sign a new Liverpool deal would certainly offer Klopp a monumental boost as his side prepare to challenge, once again, for this season’s domestic title.