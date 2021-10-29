As Manchester United head into a crucial week in the Premier League and the Champions League, the only question the board should be asking themselves is whether they do really want success for their club or not.

Frankly, it isn’t even a question because everyone knows the answer. One of world football’s most storied clubs should not have been languishing in a relative wilderness for the best part of the last few years.

Finishing second in the Premier League may represent an improvement from what had gone before, but it’s still only second.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remaining at the helm, that’s surely going to be as good as it gets.

Antonio Conte remains available, though the Daily Star report that United are reticent because of how much he will cost to hire.

Given that he’s a serial winner who gets the very best out of players, how much longer can the Red Devils board use the excuse of financial aspects as the reason for not hiring the Italian?

The United brand is suffering, the team are suffering and ultimately the board will be losing money if they continue allowing Solskjaer to ruin what is, on paper at least, a decent squad.