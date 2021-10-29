It is, evidently, not a happy camp at Manchester United at present, with the 5-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool cementing just how poor the Red Devils are.

Many of United’s first team stars need to take a long, hard look at themselves after that performance, because it simply wasn’t good enough.

That won’t apply to either Eric Bailly or Donny van de Beek of course, because both players are barely getting a look in at the club at present.

There are, however, other problems from the pair’s perspective, but which they can resolve quite quickly and easily.

MORE: Liverpool’s Pogba move

According to The Sun, the centre-back and creative midfielder are looking for assurances over their United futures.

Perhaps they’ll get just that, given that if the Red Devils have an injury crisis they will be needed, however, it doesn’t mean they’re going to jump straight into the starting XI at this point.

To that end, it would do them both the world of good if they stopped bleating about how little time they’ve had on the pitch and worked hard enough to change Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s mind about them.

More Stories / Latest News Solskjaer’s lifeline at Manchester United could come thanks to his beleaguered squad Nuno Espirito Santo not expected to be sacked even if Spurs lose to Man United this weekend Newcastle United considering testing Watford resolve with January approach for winger

Assuming there’s little chance of that happening, both should look to move elsewhere to reignite their careers.