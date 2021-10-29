Arsenal finally look as though they are getting things together on the pitch under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has endured a miserable 12 months with the north Londoners as he attempts to make his idea of how a Gunners XI should look, work.

They’ve certainly had to plumb the depths, even spending time at the bottom of the Premier League table earlier this season.

From there the only way was up, and perhaps they’ve turned a corner.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has found the form that deserted him last season, however, Martin Keown’s contention on talkSPORT that he is amongst Europe’s best strikers is, frankly, laughable.