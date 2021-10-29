Sky Sports pundit delivers ‘damning’ home truths to Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Paul Merson has delivered Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some home truths in his latest column for Sky Sports.

Solskjaer has, remarkably, survived Man United’s 5-0 defeat to Liverpool over the weekend. He’ll be taking the reins as the Red Devils head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow evening.

Man United deciding against sacking Solskjaer merely feels like a delay of the inevitable, with the Norwegian having had sufficient time to build confidence in his methods, and failing to do so.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has now written what’s on the mind of the majority in his column ahead of the Premier League fixtures this weekend – it won’t make for fond reading for Ole.

“Everybody in and around the race for the top four and Europe – West Ham, Arsenal, Leicester – will be sweating on Manchester United winning at Tottenham.”

“The damning thing is they will want Manchester United to win so that Solskjaer stays.”

“You’ve only got to look at Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel has come in – they won the Champions League and now they are title favourites – see what an impact a new manager could have.”

Solskjaer has always done just enough to save his skin, but it’s no longer sustainable. If Man United have serious ambitions to challenge both domestically and in Europe once again, change is required.

The Thomas Tuchel example is a great one, with Frank Lampard not having failed at Chelsea but rather too inexperienced and tactically inept to match the achievements of his successor.

Rival fans giving Man United their backing is a telltale sign that they fear what a better manager could achieve with this expensively assembled group of players.