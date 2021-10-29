Newcastle United considering testing Watford resolve with January approach for winger

Following their eye-watering takeover earlier this month, Newcastle United’s new hierarchy will be firmly focused on reinforcing their playing squad’s talent in a bid to beat relegation.

One player who is reportedly at the top of the Magpies’ January wish-list is Watford wide-man Ismaila Sarr.

That’s according to a recent report from Daily Mail, who claims the talented winger has been on Newcastle United’s radar for quite some time.

Watford faces a challenge to remain in England’s top-flight too though and while they may be aware of the Magpies’ interest, they’re expected to do all they can to reject any January approaches for their star man.

Since joining the Hornets in 2019 following a £27m move from French side Rennes, Sarr, 23, has gone on to be one of the country’s most exciting attackers.

Despite spending last season in the Championship, now back in the Premier League, the 23-year-old is once again proving why he should be considered a real talent.

Having featured in all of his side’s first nine Premier League matches of the new 2021-22 season, Sarr has netted four goals with his contributions playing a major role in the Hornets’ current 14th-place position.

Whether or not Newcastle United can convince Watford to offload their attacking ace remains to be seen, however, with his contract not set to expire until 2024 – one this is for sure, the Hornets will be the ones holding all the cards when it comes to any future negotiations.