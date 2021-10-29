Nuno Espirito Santo not expected to be sacked even if Spurs lose to Man United this weekend

Despite the mounting pressure on Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo, according to recent reports, the Portuguese manager is unlikely to be sacked, even if his side lose to Manchester United this weekend.

That’s according to a recent report from Evening Standard, who, during their report, acknowledges that both Santo and Solskjaer are under immense pressure but suggest it is the former who may be afforded more time.

Both sides have endured tough starts to the 2021-22 Premier League season, with Tottenham Hotspur losing four of their first nine matches and the Red Devils in crisis following a recent 5-0 drubbing against rivals Liverpool.

Despite both sides’ precarious form, with fans preparing for the two clubs to meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, this weekend’s fixture could very well signal the end of one manager’s reign.

Nuno Espirito Santo (left) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (right) are both under pressure.

Santo will be desperate to come away with a win, which, should he achieve that, would surely make Solskjaer’s position at Old Trafford untenable.

Although both sides are understood to be keen to turn their fortunes around, there appears to be an acceptance among Spurs’ hierarchy that the process of restoring the club will be a long one and continuing to replace managers is not the way to go.

Solskjaer, on the other hand, is almost certain to find himself relieved of his duties should his side replicate last weekend’s abysmal performance again.

Dubbed the ‘El Sackio’ by fans, there is no denying that Saturday’s blockbuster will have huge managerial implications.

