Pep Guardiola hints at Manchester City departure

Despite being on course to lift his fourth Premier League title with Manchester City, manager Pep Guardiola has sensationally hinted that he could already be preparing to depart the Citizens.

Manchester City currently sits third in the Premier League table, one point off Liverpool and two off Chelsea, however, set to host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, Guardiola will certainly be hoping to continue his side’s impressive form.

Despite enjoying what has been a truly remarkable and hugely successful five years in charge of the Citizens, Guardiola, who has lifted 10 major trophies, has suggested when he could bid farewell to the Manchester-faithful in the near future.

Speaking on Friday during a scheduled press conference, the Spanish tactician, when asked if he sees himself still in charge after another 200 domestic games, said: “No, I don’t think so.”

CaughtOffside exclusively reported earlier this week that Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to become Guardiola’s successor with the Spaniard expected to depart the club in around 18-months’ time.