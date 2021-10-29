November is a few days away, which means the latest round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers is upcoming. The Brazil national team has already revealed its list of call-ups, with two controversial talking points.

This international window will see the return of FC Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho who last played for the Seleção over a year ago. Meanwhile, one of the surprising absences from the squad is Real Madrid forward Vini Jr.

Before the departure of Ronald Koeman, Countinho had seen an increase in minutes playing in both domestic and European matches for the Spanish side. As for Vini Jr., it’s a confusing decision as the 21-year-old is in great form.

Nonetheless, in the past international window, it seemed as though Leeds United’s Raphinha and Ajax’s Antony leaped over Vini Jr. on the depth chart as the two can play the left and right-wing.

Here’s the entire list of players participating in the two World Cup Qualifying matches for Brazil:

Goalkeepers

Alisson – Liverpool

Ederson – Manchester City

Gabriel Chapecó – Grêmio

Defenses

Danilo – Juventus

Emerson – Tottenham

Alex Sandro – Juventus

Renan Lodi – Atlético Madrid

Éder Militao – Real Madrid

Lucas Veríssimo – Benfica

Marquinhos – PSG

Thiago Silva – Chelsea

Midfielders

Casemiro – Real Madrid

Fabinho – Liverpool

Fred – Manchester United

Gerson – Marseille

Lucas Paquetá – Lyon

Philippe Coutinho – Barcelona

Forwards

Antony – Ajax

Firmino – Liverpool

Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City

Matheus Cunha – Atlético Madrid

Neymar – PSG

Raphinha – Leeds United