November is a few days away, which means the latest round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers is upcoming. The Brazil national team has already revealed its list of call-ups, with two controversial talking points.
This international window will see the return of FC Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho who last played for the Seleção over a year ago. Meanwhile, one of the surprising absences from the squad is Real Madrid forward Vini Jr.
Before the departure of Ronald Koeman, Countinho had seen an increase in minutes playing in both domestic and European matches for the Spanish side. As for Vini Jr., it’s a confusing decision as the 21-year-old is in great form.
Nonetheless, in the past international window, it seemed as though Leeds United’s Raphinha and Ajax’s Antony leaped over Vini Jr. on the depth chart as the two can play the left and right-wing.
Here’s the entire list of players participating in the two World Cup Qualifying matches for Brazil:
Goalkeepers
Alisson – Liverpool
Ederson – Manchester City
Gabriel Chapecó – Grêmio
Defenses
Danilo – Juventus
Emerson – Tottenham
Alex Sandro – Juventus
Renan Lodi – Atlético Madrid
Éder Militao – Real Madrid
Lucas Veríssimo – Benfica
Marquinhos – PSG
Thiago Silva – Chelsea
Midfielders
Casemiro – Real Madrid
Fabinho – Liverpool
Fred – Manchester United
Gerson – Marseille
Lucas Paquetá – Lyon
Philippe Coutinho – Barcelona
Forwards
Antony – Ajax
Firmino – Liverpool
Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City
Matheus Cunha – Atlético Madrid
Neymar – PSG
Raphinha – Leeds United