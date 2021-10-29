Pogba and Haaland edging closer to joining Real Madrid following Koeman sacking

After recently relieving manager Ronald Koeman of his managerial duties, Barcelona appears to be in yet another crisis and according to recent reports, the side’s turmoil is not going unnoticed by some of football’s biggest players and agents.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet AS, who claims the Catalan side’s decision to change managers again could result in them missing out on both Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland.

It has been noted that despite the strong interest being shown in both – Pogba and Haaland have a preference to join Real Madrid.

Pogba is out of contract at Manchester United next summer and will be eligible to agree a pre-contract with foreign clubs as early as January 2022.

Should the Frenchman fail to agree to a contract extension with the Red Devils, his long-term future is almost certain to lie outside of the Premier League.

Although the Frenchman currently earns around £13m-per year, the fact a proposed buyer won’t need to pay a transfer fee, the 2018 World Cup winner could certainly prove to be an attractive option.

Elsewhere, Haaland, who is understood to be wanted by almost all of Europe’s top clubs, is believed to prefer Real Madrid.

It has been noted that Real Madrid will face competition from PSG for Haaland if Kylian Mbappe decides to leave the Parc des Princes.

Should both clubs fail in their pursuit of the Norweigan wonderkid – Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have been credited with being the next likeliest destination.