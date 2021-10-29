Zinedine Zidane was one of a handful of top managers recently linked with taking over from Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, according to recent reports, the former Real Madrid boss could be eyeing the Paris-Saint Germain job.

That’s according to a recent report from Le10Sport journalist Hadrien Grenier, who has reported that Zidane is now open to the prospect of one day managing the Ligue 1 giants with the club’s hierarchy initiating talks with the Frenchman.

? Zinedine Zidane ?? n’est plus fermé à l’idée d’entrainer le PSG ! Jusque-là il refusait, les dirigeants en rêvent. De premiers contacts ont été initiés avec Alain Migliaccio. Pour l’heure, Mauricio Pochettino n’est vraiment menacé. Mais si la place se libère… (@Santi_J_FM) — Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) October 29, 2021

Following his recruitment, at the start of this year, Mauricio Pochettino remains in charge of the Parisians.

However, in light of the mounting pressure on Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, should the Norweigan be relieved of his duties, it could very well spark a managerial merry-go-round that includes both Pochettino and Zidane.

Pochettino has long been tipped to one day take the reins at Old Trafford since his time as Tottenham Hotspur’s manager.

However, following a chain of events that saw Solskjaer remain in charge of the Red Devils’, Pochettino ended up accepting the Paris-Saint Germain job, but that could all be set to change in the near future.

Although Zidane is understood to be on the Glazers’ managerial short-list – so is Pochettino (TalkSPORT) and should the French tactician opt to work on home soil, his decision could very well pave the way for Pochettino to return to the Premier League.