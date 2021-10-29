Antonio Rudiger speaks out on Chelsea contract situation with deal due to expire in 2022

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has spoken about his contract situation with the Premier League leaders.

Rudiger, who was on the peripheral at Chelsea under Frank Lampard, has been one of the finest defenders in world football this calendar year.

Unfortunately for the Blues, his contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022, meaning he is just two months away from being free to negotiate pre-contract agreements.

On the back of the hugely successful year he’s had, you imagine there’d be no shortage of interest in signing Rudiger, who is also a key figure for the German national team.

However, it sounds as though Rudiger will take some convincing to leave Stamford Bridge. The 28-year-old sounds as though he’s content with life as it is now, as he told the Guardian.

“The most important thing is that I feel happy here. I think if people look at it, they can see I’m happy.”

Antonio Rudiger is showing no signs of discontent at Chelsea

MORE: Fresh belief for Chelsea over new contract for star amid talks with family member

More Stories / Latest News
“I love it” Some Barcelona fans notice one frustrated star appears to be delighted with Koeman’s sacking
Sky Sports pundit delivers ‘damning’ home truths to Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United lead Chelsea in race to sign £55m-rated France international

The combative defender appears to be keen to distance himself from the talk surrounding his contract. Speaking to the Guardian, he insists it’s a matter for his agent and the club.

“About the contract situation, I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears. It was how I said it would be after the Euros – there would be talks.”

“There was a talk between Marina [Granovskaia, a Chelsea director] and my agent. We have the situation where we are at now and I have nothing to do with all the speculation.”

“This is not in my mind. I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning.”

Speculation surrounding Rudiger’s future has been intensifying, but the player himself sounds relaxed. Chelsea fans don’t appear to have anything to fear just yet.

That said, Rudiger is not the only Blues defender out of contract in the summer. Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva’s futures are all also unresolved…

More Stories Antonio Rudiger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.