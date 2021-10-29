It’s arguably the most important week in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s managerial career, with three games upcoming that could make or break his tenure at Manchester United.

The Norwegian is holding onto his job with the Old Trafford outfit by the skin of his teeth, after heavy defeats against Leicester City and Liverpool.

Away games at Tottenham Hotspur and Atalanta followed by a home game against Manchester City all fall within the next seven days, and more performances of the like United have produced recently will surely sound the death knell for Solskjaer.

However, he could still have a lifeline at the Red Devils in the form of some of his players.

According to ESPN, some senior stars have text him messages of support since the humiliation against Jurgen Klopp’s side, and that could heavily influence what the United board do next.

It may just be some of his staff showing their humanity in standing behind their manager, but the gestures will almost certainly be appreciated regardless.

Unfortunately, there’s no place for sentiment in football. If Solskjaer doesn’t come up with the goods, no amount of support is likely to save him.