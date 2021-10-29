There’s absolutely no doubting that the fixture at White Hart Lane this coming weekend could determine whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still in the Manchester United hot-seat by Monday morning.

The Norwegian has overseen a disastrous set of performances, culminating in the horrific 0-5 home reverse against a rampant Liverpool side last weekend.

With only nine goals in 2021/22, Tottenham are the joint lowest scorers in the Premier League’s top 10, so one might suspect that Harry Maguire and Co. will have a quiet afternoon in United’s back line.

However, they are porous at present and don’t work well under pressure.

With a capacity and partisan crowd expected, the atmosphere could help see rich pickings for Harry Kane and his Spurs colleagues.

Nuno Espirito Santo in the opposite dugout perhaps hasn’t started as well as he’d hoped either, winning five and losing four of his nine games. Despite that poor record, Tottenham still remain a point ahead of United at start of play.

If he’s able to make that four points by the end of 90 minutes, there’s every reason to expect that the Man United board will wield the axe.

With upcoming games against Atalanta, Villarreal, Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the near future, things won’t be getting any easier for the Red Devils.

The team and club have to be in the right mindset and space to be able to meet those challenges head on, and if United lose again at Tottenham, they will need a new and more authoritative voice in the dressing room.