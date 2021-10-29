Manchester United, who are in crisis following a recent 5-0 hammering against Liverpool, is now preparing to take on Tottenham Hotspur.

The two sides, who are both enduring tough spells, will meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday in a fixture that many fans have dubbed the ‘El Sackio’.

However, although this weekend’s fixture is expected to have major implications for Red Devils’ boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there is no doubting that Nuno Espirito Santo will be equally as desperate to see his side claim all three points.

Manchester United will undoubtedly be expected to bounce back following an abysmal showing against Liverpool last time out.

However, the Red Devils will need to do so without the availability of midfielder Paul Pogba, who, after being sent off against Liverpool, is now serving a three-match ban.

Speaking recently to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur insider John Wenham believes the Frenchman’s absence will serve as a major boost to the Lily Whites, who, with a win against the Red Devils, could go as high as fourth in the table.

“We are going to benefit massively from Pogba being out,” Wenham said. “People have their opinions on him but here are the facts. In his last two games against us at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he has been influential.

“In one he came off the bench and got Man United a 1-1 draw and in the other, he set up two of their three goals.

“For me, Pogba is a very good player and I’m glad he won’t be available when we play them.

“It will give our midfield a chance to breathe and control the game.

“Fingers crossed their defence is as bad as it was against Liverpool.”

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

Saturday’s fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United is set to be a bumper clash.

Should the Red Devils fail to claim anything less than three points, it would be more than fair to say that Solskjaer’s position at Old Trafford would become untenable.

However, even if the Red Devils are to beat Tottenham Hotspur but fail to do so convincingly, the Norweigan could still face the axe – especially considering the magnitude of the side’s next fixtures, which includes a European clash against Atalanta and a domestic derby against Manchester City.

Solskjaer has one route to security and that will involve his side putting in a good performance – without Pogba, who leads the side’s assist charts, the Red Devils will likely face an uphill battle from the get-go.

Come the end of play on Saturday – the Frenchman’s red card against Liverpool last weekend may end up being even more significant than first thought.