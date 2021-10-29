“That would be amazing for me” – MLS starlet states his dream of playing for Real Madrid

One of the latest teenage sensations for the United States is FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi. The 18-year-old has already stated that he would like to depart the Major League Soccer club, but the American already what would be his dream scenario despite not playing in Europe.

In an interview with 90 min, Pepi stated that it’s his dream to play for Real Madrid, and the teenager hopes that he’ll be able to live it out before his career is over.

“That’s a fairly easy question. I always tell my parents, always tell my agent that my dream has always been playing for Real Madrid,” Pepi said. “Before I even retire, I want to play a couple of years. Not just months, I want to play at least three, four years in Real Madrid. Just, I feel like that’s the top of the world. That would be amazing for me.”

Pepi is drawing interest from various clubs around Europe, with Wolfsburg being the latest side to eye the forward. Nonetheless, the German side isn’t alone as Pepi has also been linked to Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Liverpool, Inter, Dortmund, or Ajax.

At the moment, everything indicates that Pepi prefers not to join a big one, but rather a club with a lower profile to grow as a footballer and not have excessive competition in the position.

There’s no denying that plenty of young players eye to play for Real Madrid, but making the jump from a league outside to the Spanish giant is difficult.

Furthermore, it seems as though Los Blancos are going all out for Kylian Mbappé, so their attention is elsewhere. Nevertheless, perhaps in the future, Pepi could play at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.