Reigning European champions and top of the Premier League heading into November… life is good for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea at this point.

The 7-0 demolition of Norwich City last weekend evidenced just how good the west Londoners are when in full flight.

Solid at the back and devastating going forward for the most part, it’s going to take an immense performance from any opponents to get the better of them across the 2021/22 season.

Whilst there’s still plenty of the campaign left to go, Chelsea are already looking ominous.

However, there is one potential chink in Thomas Tuchel’s armour.

According to The Transfer Window Podcast, cited by the Daily Express, the German has made a request for another striker in January.

“It is our information that he [Tuchel] has requested from the club that they recruit a striker in the January window,” Ian McGarry is quoted as saying.

“From what I’m told, there is no definite shortlist that’s been formulated as yet, but you can see the point that they’ve been heavily reliant on Lukaku in such a short space of time since he arrived back at the club for his second spell.”

Having only just acquired Romelu Lukaku, who has disappointed in front of goal after a reasonable start, and with Timo Werner and Kai Havertz already in situ, the fact that Tuchel is asking for another front man shows that he’s unable or unwilling to get the best out of what he has.

That’s £200m+ worth of attacking talent on the books already.

To accede to his wishes is to throw money at a problem which the manager really needs to be looking to solve.