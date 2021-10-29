Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is currently preparing his team to face Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Despite coming into the weekend’s match still on a high having thumped rivals Manchester United 5-0 last time out, Klopp’s most recent victory appeared to have come at a price.

Midfielder Naby Keita was stretchered off the field of play after Paul Pogba put in a poorly timed challenge which resulted in the Frenchman being sent off.

However, despite the initial concerns surrounding the midfielder, Klopp has confirmed that Keita could be set to feature against Brighton this weekend.

Speaking in Friday’s scheduled press conference, the German, when asked for an update, said: “Naby Keita looks good.

“We were all surprised but we was obviously lucky and so I think he will be ready.”