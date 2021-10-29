Speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hailed young defender Ben White.

White, 24, joined Arsenal this summer following a £52.7m move from domestic rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

Since his arrival in the country’s capital, the England international has gone on to feature in eight matches, in all competitions.

Opening up on why the Gunners opted to splash the cash on the 24-year-old, a decision that has sometimes been criticised, Arteta said: “Well we have different options, but obviously we wanted to recruit somebody that could straight away naturally adapt to the way that we want to play.

“Ben had all the qualities that we were looking for.

“He’s happy to defend and open the spaces. He’s really good in duels. He has a huge personality. […] And he has the anger.

“I really liked his character as well when I met him and that’s why we made the decision to sign him.”