(Video) Nuno Espirito Santo breaks silence on Spurs duo’s uncertain futures

Speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League blockbuster against Manchester United on Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo has addressed the current speculation surrounding midfield duo Dele and Harry Winks.

Dele had started six Premier League matches before being dropped for his side’s game against Aston Villa at the beginning of this month.

Since then, the English midfielder has failed to feature in Spurs’ last three domestic matches.

Elsewhere, CaughtOffside exclusively reported that Winks is pushing for a January transfer after being frozen out of the first team for quite some time.

Addressing the futures of the two stars, Santo said: “They’re our players. They are here with us.

“There is nothing to be worried about. It’s a situation that we have to work, we have to improve all the players.”