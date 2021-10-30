Concern for Barcelona as striker Sergio Aguero is forced off the pitch with breathing problems

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero was forced off prematurely during his first start at the Nou Camp having had breathing problems while out on the pitch.

Aguero has endured a tough time of it since signing for Barca on a free transfer in the summer, hence why his first starting appearance on home turf has come on October 30th.

The Argentine will have been hoping to put all of that behind him and make the difference for the Catalan side against Alaves this evening. Unfortunately, his night was interrupted.

Aguero had to leave the field of play during the first-half as it became clear that he was struggling to breathe. The cause of the respiratory issues is not clear at this point in time.

The veteran striker was replaced by Philippe Coutinho and immediately tended to my medical staff. There is currently no suggestion that his condition is serious.

That said, it is the kind of on-field problem that will have fans anxious, so we await further news on Aguero’s condition and wish him all the best in the meantime.

