Arsenal prepare to take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium with an almost identical record to their hosts.
The Foxes start the day in ninth position with the Gunners in 10th, and both clubs have won four, drawn two and lost three of their nine Premier League games so far.
They’re locked together on 14 points each, with only the fact that Leicester have a 0 goal difference to Arsenal’s -3 keeping them above the north Londoners.
After a terrible start to their campaign, Mikel Arteta’s side are showing glimpses of the form they produced just after the Spaniard took over.
With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette restored to the striking positions, it’s no wonder the Gunners faithful are excited.
? TEAM NEWS!
?? @LacazetteAlex up front
??????? @ben6white starts at the back
?? @NunoTavares in defence#LEIARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 30, 2021
It’s a front line that virtually guarantees goals, and with a settled midfield and defence, the visitors will present a tough challenge for Brendan Rodgers’ side to overcome.
A win for either side could see them propelled as high as fifth if other results go their way.
