Arsenal prepare to take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium with an almost identical record to their hosts.

The Foxes start the day in ninth position with the Gunners in 10th, and both clubs have won four, drawn two and lost three of their nine Premier League games so far.

They’re locked together on 14 points each, with only the fact that Leicester have a 0 goal difference to Arsenal’s -3 keeping them above the north Londoners.

After a terrible start to their campaign, Mikel Arteta’s side are showing glimpses of the form they produced just after the Spaniard took over.

MORE: Lacazette's decision

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette restored to the striking positions, it’s no wonder the Gunners faithful are excited.

It’s a front line that virtually guarantees goals, and with a settled midfield and defence, the visitors will present a tough challenge for Brendan Rodgers’ side to overcome.

A win for either side could see them propelled as high as fifth if other results go their way.

best lineup possible good job — ? (@_benafc) October 30, 2021

Perfect now win — ? (@Gabi35i) October 30, 2021

YESSS GOOD TEAM LADS COYG???????? — Ben? (@BenFitz13266350) October 30, 2021

Good line up. 3 points incoming — Tony Davin (@Ronaldo_123457) October 30, 2021