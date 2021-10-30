Arsenal are up to fifth in the Premier League table after a brilliant 2-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime.

Mikel Arteta was indebted to his goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who made a world class save from James Maddison’s pinpoint free-kick to keep his clean sheet intact.

Two early goals from Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe were enough for the Gunners, who played brilliantly throughout.

Considering the north Londoners were bottom of the table after a few games, the manner of the win represents a justification for Arteta and not before time.

Now the faithful can appreciate what he was doing all along.

MORE: Lacazette’s decision

They were fully behind the manager and the team during the game and at full-time which shows their fickle nature.

Afterwards on social media, the atmosphere was overwhelmingly positive too.

More Stories / Latest News Paul Pogba’s stance on Manchester United contract explained by Fabrizio Romano Double Chelsea contract update delivered by Fabrizio Romano as European giants circle Fabrizio Romano provides Man United latest on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Antonio Conte

For everyone connected with the club there’ll surely be hope that a corner has finally been turned.

Onwards and upwards.

Ramsdale man. Arteta is a genius. His Talent ID — Greg (@COYG_Sibusiso) October 30, 2021

Aaron Ramsdale outstanding performance today. It’s fantastic seeing a lot of continuity throughout the squad week in week out. Aaron Ramsdale becoming a fan favourite ?? pic.twitter.com/7pgH1CW5F9 — Tom barnes (@tom_crouchytom) October 30, 2021