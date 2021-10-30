Arsenal are up to fifth in the Premier League table after a brilliant 2-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime.
Mikel Arteta was indebted to his goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who made a world class save from James Maddison’s pinpoint free-kick to keep his clean sheet intact.
Two early goals from Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe were enough for the Gunners, who played brilliantly throughout.
Considering the north Londoners were bottom of the table after a few games, the manner of the win represents a justification for Arteta and not before time.
Now the faithful can appreciate what he was doing all along.
They were fully behind the manager and the team during the game and at full-time which shows their fickle nature.
Afterwards on social media, the atmosphere was overwhelmingly positive too.
For everyone connected with the club there’ll surely be hope that a corner has finally been turned.
Onwards and upwards.
Ramsdale man. Arteta is a genius. His Talent ID
— Greg (@COYG_Sibusiso) October 30, 2021
King pic.twitter.com/cx58dcE76q
— CatalanGooner (@CatalanGooner) October 30, 2021
Aaron Ramsdale outstanding performance today. It’s fantastic seeing a lot of continuity throughout the squad week in week out. Aaron Ramsdale becoming a fan favourite ?? pic.twitter.com/7pgH1CW5F9
— Tom barnes (@tom_crouchytom) October 30, 2021
-Excellent, simply excellent.
-When we fall off offensively we are defensively compact.
-You can only beat whats infront of you.
-Another great Box to box performance from ESR.
-Gabriel and White, insanely good today.
-Ramsdale MOTM.
-Arteta is gaining my confidence.
-COYG.
— aiden (@AidennediA_) October 30, 2021
We need this kind of summer for two more seasons. All players brought in are needed and showing their class by dislodging other players. More to come from this team. Can we trust the process?