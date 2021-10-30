Ronald Koeman may have left Barcelona but the problems keep on piling up for the Catalan club.

Sergi Barjuan is in charge for Saturday night’s game against Alaves, and it was expected that he would have lightning fast winger, Ousmane Dembele, to call upon.

However, according to the official Barcelona website, the French flyer is still out injured and hasn’t made the match day squad.

That’s just one of many injury concerns plaguing the Blaugranes with Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong also out.

Saturday morning also saw another first-team star ruled out for the foreseeable future.

MORE: Lacazette’s decision

Versatile midfielder-cum-right-back, Sergi Roberto, has pulled his right quadriceps and Barca haven’t yet put a date upon his return.

With the Catalans floundering in ninth position in La Liga, it’s not the news that Barjuan will have wanted to hear as he seeks to steady the ship before the expected appointment of a new manager.

More Stories / Latest News (Photo) Ballon d’Or final five leaked as Premier League duo make list Raiola’s game of brinksmanship with Barcelona could backfire spectacularly Exclusive: Man United board prepared to give Solskjaer three more games

Alaves are playing well at present, and with Camp Nou not the fortress it once was, the hosts need to be on their guard against another reverse ahead of their must-win Champions League game against Dynamo Kyiv.