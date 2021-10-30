It’s down to the business end of the Carabao Cup, with the last eight teams each believing they’ve a chance of reaching the final which is just 180 minutes away.

There’s the small matter of the quarter-final and semifinal ties to overcome in the first instance, and with such a heavy London bias in the last eight, a potential derby in the Wembley showpiece is a possibility.

MORE: Lacazette’s decision

Saturday morning saw the draw for the quarter-finals, live on Sky TV’s Soccer AM show, with host, Jimmy Bullard, and actor, Daniel Mays, drawing the balls from the bowl.

Full Carabao Cup quarter-final draw

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Arsenal v Sunderland

Brentford v Chelsea

Liverpool v Leicester

Ties to be played in the week commencing December 20

Two London derbies mean that at least two teams from the capital will make up the last four, with the potential for a third if Arsenal can overcome Sunderland.