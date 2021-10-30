(Video) Superb work from Cristiano Ronaldo sets up Edinson Cavani for brilliant Man United second

Manchester United have doubled their advantage over Tottenham through Edinson Cavani.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer headed into today’s game knowing that Man United had to win in order to save his job.

United had been battered 5-0 by Liverpool last time out. They could ill afford another negative result in North London.

After a superb volley from Cristiano Ronaldo gave the Red Devils the lead, they were well-positioned to do their manager the almightiest of favours.

Man United have now bagged themselves a second goal and one that ought to sign and seal the three points.

MORE: (Video) Cristiano Ronaldo hits terrific volley past Hugo Lloris to score significant Man United goal

Bruno Fernandes put the pressure on high up the field and laid the ball off to compatriot Ronaldo.

Ronaldo did his trademark ‘chop’ and played a perfectly weighted pass into the path of strike partner Edinson Cavani.

When Cavani gets one-on-one with the goalkeeper, you know what’s coming next. The Uruguayan made no mistake, dinking the ball over Hugo Lloris. What a goal!

CAVANI MAKES IT TWO ? A perfectly timed pass from Ronaldo to set up Edinson Cavani for a sweet finish to double United’s lead ? Watch reaction live on Sky Sports Premier League pic.twitter.com/fzxY5LCySe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 30, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Canal+