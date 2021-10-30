(Video) Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher fires home to sink champions Man City at the Etihad

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher scored the second goal for Crystal Palace that killed off Manchester City at the Etihad this afternoon.

Man City are ranked among the frontrunners to win the Premier League title this campaign, such is the quality of their squad and the genius of the man in the dugout.

However, serious questions were asked of the champions on their home turf this afternoon, with Crystal Palace having headed back down to London with all three points.

After a first-half goal from Wilfried Zaha and a red card for City defender Aymeric Laporte, Palace were well placed to get the result heading into the final portion of the contest.

Aymeric Laporte was sent off for Man City as the wheels fell off for the champions

Considering the vast amount of quality City possess in the attacking areas, though, Patrick Vieira will have been far from convinced that the job was done.

That was until Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher found the back of the net to seal the win and give his parent club a real boost in their pursuit of the title.

Gallagher arrived late in the penalty area as Palace toyed with City. Having had the ball laid into his feet, he fired past Ederson and into the back of the net.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves here, but one could say it was Frank Lampard-esque…

Pictures courtesy of ESPN
