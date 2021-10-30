After another long period out due to injury, it’s expected that Ousmane Dembele will finally return for Barcelona this weekend or at some point in the next couple of games.

Indeed, MARCA suggest that seeing the Frenchman at some point in the match on Saturday evening against Alaves isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

The reception that he receives at Camp Nou will be an interesting one, given that he has yet to commit to a new contract and Sport, cited by talkSPORT, have noted that Newcastle United are dangling an incredibly lucrative deal in front of him.

With Xavi Hernandez having agreed to become the new Barcelona manager according to The Guardian, there’s a possibility that the wide man’s days at numbered at the club in any event.

That’s because Sport say that Xavi is a huge fan of Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman.

Given that Ansu Fati is going nowhere, the right channel normally patrolled by Dembele is the only realistic spot where Coman could make an impression.

The longer the impasse between Dembele and Barca goes on, the more likely it is that he will be on his way sooner rather than later.