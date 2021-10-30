(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo hits terrific volley past Hugo Lloris to score significant Man United goal

Manchester United have taken the lead over Tottenham through Cristiano Ronaldo.

Having been battered 5-0 by Liverpool last time out, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could ill afford to drop more points as Man United headed to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Norwegian made the decision to switch to a three at the back formation, partnering Edison Cavani with Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

That decision has paid off in the first-half of the contest, with Ronaldo volleying home past Hugo Lloris after a beautiful lofted pass from Bruno Fernandes.

Ronaldo pulled off the back of Ben Davies to earn himself a yard of space and was found by compatriot Fernandes superbly.

The finish, typical of Ronaldo, was world-class. He fired back across Lloris and into the bottom corner to give Man United what could prove to be a significant lead.

We’ve said it 100s of times before, but what an incredible finisher this man is…

WOW! ? Cristiano Ronaldo with the breakthrough for Manchester United and what a wonderful finish on the volley! ? Watch #TOTMUN on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/uXrFHCKX4X — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 30, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Canal+