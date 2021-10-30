Video: ‘We don’t give a damn’ – Dion Dublin says footballers aren’t interested in each other’s sexuality

The recent coming out by Josh Cavallo, a 21-year-old Adelaide United player, has been met with widespread positivity, and rightly so.

In this day and age, someone’s sexuality shouldn’t be making headline news.

The fact that it still is is a little sad in itself, with ex-player, Dion Dublin, suggesting that footballers don’t give a damn about it, and those gay players struggling to come to terms with opening up, needn’t be so concerned.

With any luck, Cavallo has paved the way for this to no longer be a discussion point in the near future.

