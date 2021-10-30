Paul Pogba’s stance on Manchester United contract explained by Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has offered some clarification over Paul Pogba’s current situation at Manchester United during his latest column for BenchWarmers.

Eyebrows were raised last Sunday when Man United’s starting XI to face Liverpool was released and Pogba was only among the substitutes.

With Man United 4-0 down at the half-time break, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer conceded that he made a mistake and brought Pogba into the action.

Unfortunately for all involved, Pogba’s cameo lasted just 15 minutes, with the midfielder seeing red for a nasty challenge on Naby Keita.

In wake of the contest, The Sun published an article claiming that Pogba had ‘snubbed’ Solskjaer post-match and subsequently halted his contract talks.

Pogba is out of contract with Man United in the summer of 2022 and will be free to negotiate pre-contract agreements in the January transfer window.

The player himself then took to Twitter to brand the report ‘big lies’.

Big lies to make headlines pic.twitter.com/VBQiBxSuNO — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 27, 2021

The reputable Fabrizio Romano has now attempted to offer some clarification on the situation, while writing his monthly column for BenchWarmers.

Romano claims that Pogba’s contract situation and Solskjaer’s continuation as Man United manager are two separate matters entirely.

Solskjaer will NOT determine whether Pogba extends his contract and remains at Old Trafford beyond next summer, or so the transfer guru understands.

It doesn’t sound as though there has been any decision made by Pogba, even if Romano claims that there is a contract offer on the table.

Man United fans are going to be forced to wait for anything definitive on Pogba’s future, which will be a concern, considering how close we are to the January window.

If the Red Devils fear that Pogba could pen a pre-contract deal with an interested party, they may well look to cash-in in order to get some sort of sum for him.

We’ll have to wait and see how things play out…