Fabrizio Romano has given the latest on Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen’s contract situations during his latest news column for BenchWarmers.

Chelsea’s defence is one of the finest in Europe. Thomas Tuchel’s decision to switch to a back-three and draft Antonio Rudiger back into the starting XI proved to be a masterstroke.

The European champions boast the best defensive record in the Premier League this campaign to date, with Rudiger, and defensive counterpart Andreas Christensen, being major contributors to that.

However, both players are out of contract in the summer of 2022. The pair have been among the best defenders on the planet this calendar year, and Chelsea are at risk of losing both without receiving a penny in exchange.

Fabrizio Romano writes in his column for BenchWarmers that Chelsea are working to prevent that. The Blues are understood to have made an offer to Rudiger, but the financial intricacies have not met his demands.

Romano claims that Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all keeping tabs on the situation. Considering the calibre of those clubs, that will do nothing to ease anxiety among the Chelsea supporters.

As for Andreas Christensen, Romano writes for BenchWarmers that there is more confidence. Christensen is believed to be close to committing his future to the club whose academy he graduated. That’s great news for the Blues.

Were Rudiger to depart, it would be a huge blow for Chelsea. He’s not only a brilliant defender but a HUGE character in the dressing room. That said, the up and coming Trevoh Chalobah isn’t bad either, is he?