Fabrizio Romano provides Man United latest on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Antonio Conte

Fabrizio Romano has provided the inside track on the latest developments behind the scenes at Manchester United in his latest column for BenchWarmers.

The situation surrounding Solskjaer at Man United has been looking rather precarious as of late. The Red Devils’ 5-0 defeat to Liverpool last time out was a new low in his tenure.

Solskjaer has been given a stay of execution, but you wonder whether he can survive another negative result against Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his latest column for BenchWarmers, the next three games will prove pivotal in determining whether Solskjaer will keep his job.

Unfortunately for the Norwegian, a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is hardly a gimme, while the fixtures that follow are Atalanta (A) and Manchester City (H).

Allowing Solskjaer to take the reins against Spurs is a show of faith from the Man United board, but it seems nigh on impossible that he will escape this period with his job.

As is noted by Fabrizio Romano for BenchWarmers, Antonio Conte is one man who has been linked with the Man United managerial position amid the uncertainty surrounding Solskjaer.

Romano reveals that Conte WOULD be prepared to take the Man United job mid-season, but there has not yet been communication of any form between him and the club.

It’s also noted that Man United have alternatives lined up. Brendan Rodgers, Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are all mentioned by Romano as managers that are admired by United.

There does not seem to be anything definitive at current, on whether Solskjaer will continue or who could replace him. The uncertainty will do the players in the dressing room no good at all.

The idea of giving a manager three games to save his job is also a rather bizarre one. Were United to win all three, it’d only paper over the cracks that have opened with Solskjaer’s shortfalls.

The mind boggles as to why Man United have allowed Solskjaer to continue while managers of Antonio Conte’s calibre are free and available. Perhaps the club need to learn their lesson the hard way this evening…